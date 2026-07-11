Latest news Press centre
Subscription

Sections

Hot Stories

For clients

About agency Products & Services Press centre Careers Contacts
Facts

Zelenskyy: occupiers attack Kyiv, four regions overnight, most targets shot down but not ballistics

1 min read
Add as source
Zelenskyy: occupiers attack Kyiv, four regions overnight, most targets shot down but not ballistics
Photo: State Emergency Service

Residential buildings, offices, and a theological seminary were damaged in Kyiv during a Russian attack overnight Saturday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported, confirming information that 11 people were injured, including a child.

"Even before the air raid alert was announced, there were hits on civilian infrastructure. Operational services are working on-site… Mitigation of the consequences of the shelling is also underway in Odesa, Sumy, Kharkiv, and Chernihiv regions," Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram on Friday.

According to him, Russia deployed over 120 drones and 12 missiles against Ukraine overnight, half of which were ballistic.

"Our defenders managed to shoot down most of the targets, but not the ballistics. We expect our partners to fulfill their promises regarding support packages to protect our people, which were agreed upon during the NATO meeting. We need to move as quickly as possible on agreements regarding licenses for Patriots and the joint European anti-ballistic project," Zelenskyy emphasized.

#ballistic #russian_attack
Add as source
Read news in the official Telegram channel Add «Interfax-Ukraine» as a preferred source in Google

IMPORTANT