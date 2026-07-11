US Senator Graham visits SkyFall drone production facility

US Senator Lindsey Graham, as part of his visit to Ukraine, familiarized himself with the development and production processes of Vampire heavy bomber drones, also known as Baba Yaga, FPV drones of the Shrike series in various modifications, and P1-SUN "Shahed" interceptors, according to a press release issued on Saturday by SkyFall, the manufacturer of these drones.

"I believe it would be a huge mistake for America not to partner with Ukraine in the drone space. They are ready to help us because we were ready to stand by Ukraine during the toughest times," the US senator was quoted as saying in the report.

In his opinion, this production facility is one of the most modern and advanced in the world, "as necessity is the mother of all invention."

The SkyFall team noted that they also presented new technological solutions that will soon appear on the battlefield. Separately, the senator was briefed on the capabilities of the SkyFall Academy, which trains pilots, technicians, and instructors to operate unmanned systems.

The parties discussed the prospects of Ukrainian-American cooperation in the field of defense innovation and potential directions for technological partnership.

SkyFall is a Ukrainian defense technology company that combines a large R&D center, scalable production lines, and the certified SkyFall Academy for training pilots, instructors, and technicians.