Units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck a number of important military targets of the Russian occupiers on Friday and overnight Saturday, including a military training ground, drone control points, and areas of enemy manpower concentration.

"The ‘Kalmiuske’ combined arms training ground in the area of Dokuchaievsk, Donetsk region, was hit. The extent of the damage caused and the results of the strike are being clarified," the Telegram channel of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

In addition, enemy UAV control points were hit in the areas of Krysanovo in Belgorod region of Russia and occupied Pershotravneve in Zaporizhia region, as well as areas of enemy manpower concentration in occupied Horlivka of Donetsk region and Karyzhi in Kursk region of the Russia.

The General Staff also reports that the results of previous strikes, in particular on the enemy’s oil terminals and oil refineries, are being clarified, and notes that the direct damage from the strike on JSC FNPTs Titan-Barrikady in Russian Volgograd on June 27 amounts to $105 million.

It is also reported that as a result of the strike on the Borisoglebsk airfield in Voronezh region of Russia on July 8, 28 cisterns containing aviation kerosene with a total volume of 1,600 cubic meters caught fire.

As reported earlier, the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck 76 vessels of the Russian "shadow fleet" in the Sea of Azov within less than a week, including 28 last night alone. In total, during the night, 53 legitimate military targets were engaged in the operational depth of the enemy across Crimea and the southern part of the temporarily occupied territories, including the fleet and energy hubs. The extent of the damage caused and the results of the strikes are being clarified.