Preventive measures ordered for 3 more Lviv riot participants – Prosecutor General's Office

The Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine reports that on Saturday, preventive measures in the form of detention without the right to bail were ordered for three more participants in the riots and attack on service members in the Sykhivsky district of Lviv on July 8.

"This concerns two men aged 21 and 28 who organized and incited those present to commit illegal acts on the night of July 9 in Sykhiv. In addition, they personally took an active part in damaging an official SUV belonging to the service members of the Sykhiv District TRC and SS (Territorial Recruitment Center and Social Support) – blocking its movement, jumping on the vehicle, and later overturning it," the report on the Telegram channel of the Office of the Prosecutor General noted on Saturday.

The third man, a 45-year-old resident of Lviv, as noted by the agency, "provoked a conflict with a TRC service member, shoved him, and attempted to tear off his military uniform while verbally abusing him."

As reported earlier, on the evening of July 8, a conflict broke out on Chervonoy Kalyny Street in the Sykhivsky district of Lviv between the TRC and local residents during mobilization activities. During the clash, a crowd overturned and damaged an official TCR vehicle. According to the Office of the Prosecutor General, about 200 people took part in the conflict and clashes.

One of the attackers, a 23-year-old resident of Lviv who was detained on July 9, was placed under arrest by the court for a period of 60 days without the right to bail.

On July 10, the Security Service of Ukraine, jointly with the National Police, detained four more participants in the attack on the military and law enforcement officers. "According to the case materials, the detainees are a 21-year-old and a 45-year-old resident of Lviv, and two 28-year-old military personnel, one of whom left his military unit without leave," the special service reported.

Currently, notices of suspicion are being prepared for the detainees in accordance with the crimes committed under Part 1 of Article 114-1 (obstruction of the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations during a special period) and Article 407 (unauthorized abandonment of a military unit or place of service) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.