Missile strike on Odesa civil infrastructure kills two – official

Two residents of Odesa were killed and one was injured as a result of a strike by Russian occupiers on a civil infrastructure facility in the city on Saturday, reported Oleh Kiper, head of Odesa Regional Military Administration.

"As a result of the missile strike on Odesa, according to preliminary data, unfortunately, two people were killed. Another person was affected: a 24-year-old man sustained a shrapnel wound. A civil infrastructure facility came under strike," Kiper wrote on Telegram.

According to him, relevant services are working at the site of the strike. The injured person is receiving the necessary medical assistance. The mitigation of the consequences of the enemy strike is ongoing.

As reported earlier, the Russian occupiers struck an infrastructure facility in Odesa on Saturday during an air raid alert. It was reported that, according to preliminary data, there were victims as a result of the strike, but without details.