Latest news Press centre
Subscription

Sections

Hot Stories

For clients

About agency Products & Services Press centre Careers Contacts
Facts

National Guard commander: Focus on unmanned systems, mid-range strikes, weapons provision

1 min read
Add as source
Oleksandr Pivnenko, Brigadier General, Commander of the National Guard of Ukraine. Ukraine, June 12, 2026
Oleksandr Pivnenko, Brigadier General, Commander of the National Guard of Ukraine. Ukraine, June 12, 2026 | Photo: Interfax-Ukraine / Oleksandr Zubko

Commander of the National Guard of Ukraine Oleksandr Pivnenko reported visiting units of the 1st Corps "Azov", the 2nd Corps "Khartia", and the "Omega" Special Purpose Center, which are performing combat missions in Kharkiv and Donetsk regions.

"The development of unmanned systems, increasing capabilities to execute middlestrikes, strengthening defense, and providing units with weapons and equipment are what we are focusing our attention on. The effectiveness of drones and the well-thought-out defense of our units prevent the enemy from advancing and fulfilling their objectives. Meanwhile, the enemy’s manpower and equipment losses remain consistently high," Pivnenko wrote on Telegram on Saturday.

He emphasized that despite the difficult situation at the front, "our warriors confidently hold back the enemy, destroying their manpower, equipment, and logistics."

#national_guard #pivnenko
Read news in the official Telegram channel Add «Interfax-Ukraine» as a preferred source in Google

IMPORTANT