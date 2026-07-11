National Guard commander: Focus on unmanned systems, mid-range strikes, weapons provision

Commander of the National Guard of Ukraine Oleksandr Pivnenko reported visiting units of the 1st Corps "Azov", the 2nd Corps "Khartia", and the "Omega" Special Purpose Center, which are performing combat missions in Kharkiv and Donetsk regions.

"The development of unmanned systems, increasing capabilities to execute middlestrikes, strengthening defense, and providing units with weapons and equipment are what we are focusing our attention on. The effectiveness of drones and the well-thought-out defense of our units prevent the enemy from advancing and fulfilling their objectives. Meanwhile, the enemy’s manpower and equipment losses remain consistently high," Pivnenko wrote on Telegram on Saturday.

He emphasized that despite the difficult situation at the front, "our warriors confidently hold back the enemy, destroying their manpower, equipment, and logistics."