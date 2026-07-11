USF strikes 28 Russian shadow fleet vessels in Sea of Azov overnight – commander

Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (USF AFU), Robert "Magyar" Brovdi, reported that 76 vessels of the Russian "shadow fleet" were struck in the Sea of Azov in less than a week, with over a third hit last night.

"28 vessels of the Russian shadow de-fleet were hunted down overnight on July 11 in the Sea of Azov by the Birds of the USF. A total of 76 vessels were struck within 6 days (July 6-11, 2026)... The shadow oil fleet is visibly thinning, the week of default continues. It appears that movement through the Kerch Strait has been halted," Brovdi wrote on Telegram on Saturday.

He specified that overnight Saturday, the USF struck 21 tankers, four tugboats, two dry cargo ships, and one special-purpose vessel located in the waters of the Sea of Azov. According to the USF commander, 73 effective hits were recorded.

"In total, during the night, 53 legitimate military targets, including the fleet and energy hubs, were engaged in the enemy’s operational depth across Crimea and the southern part of the temporarily occupied territories. Operation ‘Crimean Switch Off’ is open-ended… The technological humiliation of the empire continues. It will collapse because of Crimea," Brovdi stated, adding that "we will feed and rebuild Crimea."

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirms the information regarding the striking of 21 tankers, tugboats, dry cargo ships, and other enemy vessels overnight July 11 in the waters of the Sea of Azov as part of reducing the military and economic potential of the Russian aggressor.

"The tankers are used to transport oil and petroleum products in circumvention of international sanctions, ensuring the influx of funds to finance the armed aggression against Ukraine. Four tugboats, two dry cargo ships, and a dredger used by the enemy to secure military logistics, transport cargo, and support the operation of port infrastructure were also struck," the General Staff said in a report on Telegram.

The extent of the damage caused and the results of the strikes are being clarified.