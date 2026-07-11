Poroshenko delivers another batch of ATVs, power sawmills to Defense Forces despite sanctions

MP of Ukraine and leader of the European Solidarity party, Petro Poroshenko, reported the delivery of another batch of equipment to the military at the front, following the Supreme Court of Ukraine’s decision to refuse to lift the sanctions against him.

"Right now, beside me are representatives of 23 heroic units receiving our equipment—dozens of ATVs and mobile power sawmills for the front. For the warriors of the 33rd Mechanized Brigade, we are handing over a trailer for transporting robotic systems," Poroshenko wrote on Facebook.

According to him, the total number of ATVs transferred to the AFU(Armed Forces of Ukraine) has already exceeded 400, and the number of mobile power sawmills is over 50. "Plus hundreds of excavators, laundry and shower complexes, and tens of thousands of drones. If not for these shameful sanctions, we would have been able to help many more service members," the politician emphasized.

He called the Supreme Court’s decision shameful and noted that "if every time someone the president dislikes is targeted with sanctions, and the opposition and civil activists are persecuted, we will never be accepted into the EU."

At the same time, Poroshenko stressed that "we have motivation, we keep working for the sake of our warriors and the military, no one will break us."

As reported earlier, the Cassation Administrative Court within the Supreme Court on Friday denied Poroshenko’s lawsuit seeking to overturn the sanctions imposed by the decision of the National Security and Defense Council. The decision was made with dissenting opinions from two judges on the five-judge panel hearing the case. "We will definitely appeal to the Grand Chamber. But I am firmly convinced that we will win at the ECHR (European Court of Human Rights)," the politician said.