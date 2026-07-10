Customs Service launches AI-powered tool for classifying goods under Ukrainian Classification of Goods for FEA

The State Customs Service of Ukraine has launched an artificial intelligence (AI)-based digital service to assist in determining commodity codes in accordance with the Ukrainian Classification of Goods for Foreign Economic Activity and justifying their classification, the agency reported on its Telegram channel.

The service said the tool is available to customs officials in the Unified Automated Information System, as well as to entities engaged in foreign economic activity (FEA) via their personal account on the Single Window for International Trade web portal.

To receive a recommendation, users must enter a description of the goods or upload supporting materials, such as photographs, technical documentation, or catalogues. During the analysis, the service processes the information based on regulatory and reference sources, including the Ukrainian Classification of Goods for Foreign Economic Activity with notes, the database of previous decisions by the State Customs Service, and the international Binding Tariff Information (BTI) database of EU customs administrations. If data is missing, the system automatically generates follow-up questions.

Based on the results of this analysis, the service provides the most likely UCC code, a detailed justification for the classification, and references to the documents and explanations used. The new tool operates on the basis of large language models (LLMs) adapted for customs-related topics.

The agency said the service does not replace an official decision by a customs authority, but it simplifies preparation for customs clearance, allows declarants to reduce the risk of disputes before submitting a declaration, and enables inspectors to process complex cases more quickly.