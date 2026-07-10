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Zelenskyy signs decree creating United Quick Reaction Forces, to be headed by Brigadier General Voloshyn

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Zelenskyy signs decree creating United Quick Reaction Forces, to be headed by Brigadier General Voloshyn

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a decree creating the United Quick Reaction Forces within the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

"The commander of the United Quick Reaction Forces must be an experienced military officer, a combat commander. Today, I spoke with Hero of Ukraine Dmytro Voloshyn and designated him to fulfill this task. Brigadier General Voloshyn, commander of the 8th Corps of the Air Assault Forces, is capable of ensuring the further development of the AFU's capabilities in this area," Zelenskyy said in his evening video address on Friday.

To be continued

#uqrf #president #afu
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