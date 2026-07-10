Zelenskyy announces transformation of Assault Troops

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced plans to transform the Assault Troops within the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"The necessary transformation of the assault troops will be carried out. There are many issues, problems that need to be resolved. First and foremost, in the attitude toward people. Law enforcement agencies are taking procedural steps. There will also be changes at the command level of the assault troops," Zelenskyy said in his evening video address on Friday.

To be continued