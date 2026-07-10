Petition calling on president to refer road mortality to NSDC gathers required signatures

A petition on the official website of the President of Ukraine calling for the issue of road mortality and injuries to be brought before the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) has gathered the required number of votes.

According to the petition platform on the official presidential website, the petition was submitted on June 26, 2026, by Oleksіi Hlushych, a serviceman of the 2nd Corps of the National Guard "Khartia" and the father of a boy killed in a road traffic accident in Kyiv. It has already garnered 25,005 votes out of the 25,000 required for consideration by the head of state.

"On June 5, 2026, a tragedy occurred on the road near Karavaievi Dachi in Kyiv, which changed my life forever. On that day, my 12-year-old son died. A woman and two police officers were also killed. Three more people were injured... My child did not die from a Russian missile, nor did he die at the front. He died on the road, a place where the state must do everything possible to protect human lives. I cannot bring my son back. But in his memory, I want to achieve changes that will help protect other children, parents, and residents of Ukraine. That is why I ask not to limit actions to condolences, but to move toward systemic decisions," the author of the petition emphasizes.

The document contains demands to revoke the driving privileges of drivers who systematically violate traffic rules, to ensure inescapable accountability for violations resulting in fatalities, and to stop treating speeding as a minor infraction. It notes that in 2025 alone, 3,249 people (including 678 children) died in road accidents in Ukraine, while another 31,898 were injured. The socio-economic losses to the state from road traffic injuries in 2025 are estimated at UAH 315 billion.

Hlushych calls on the president to initiate a review of road mortality and injuries at an NSDC meeting, treating it as a threat to human security, demographic resilience, and the national interests of Ukraine. Following this review, he urges the NSDC to adopt a decision defining priority state measures aimed at preserving the lives and health of Ukrainian citizens and significantly reducing road mortality and injuries, with the subsequent enactment of such a decision in accordance with the law.

Commenting on gathering the 25,000 signatures, he noted that "few petitions to the Ukrainian president show such dynamics."

"These are all people who are sick and tired of impunity on the roads. Out of those who learned about the petition, almost no one refused to sign it. All Ukrainians, without exception, want to return home alive, and not a single one wants to bury their children. And there are methods to stop 'racers', which are time-tested," Hlushych wrote on Facebook on Friday.

He emphasized that it is now the turn of the president, people's deputies, and the police to act. "We expect actions, not a formal response. Roads must become safe... Laws must be painful. If you cannot drive safely, you walk... Accountability must be inevitable, not selective," the author of the petition stressed.

"Local authorities: road infrastructure must be adequate. Then adrenaline junkies will physically be unable to speed where it is forbidden. Guardrails should restrain, not just decorate. Media: thanks to publicity, changes are possible in principle. We are not Russia. Thank you to everyone who supports us. This is needed not just for us, but for all of us," Hlushych concluded.

As reported earlier, a press conference titled "Road Mortality is a National Security Issue: A Petition to the President" was held at the Interfax-Ukraine news agency's press center on July 3. It was during this event that the participants announced the launch of the signature collection for the petition to the president calling to bring the issue of road mortality and injuries before the NSDC.