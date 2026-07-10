Zelenskyy, Graham discuss Russia sanctions bill, Ukraine's air defense needs

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported on a meeting with U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham, who is visiting Kyiv for the tenth time, and discussed with him the issue of sanctions against Russia.

"Right now, it is important to intensify our long-term sanctions pressure on Russia through new sanctions measures by our partners. Lindsey briefed me on the work being done in Congress on a relevant bill. We also discussed the urgent need for air defense systems to protect our people," Zelenskyy said on Telegram on Friday.

As previously reported, Graham announced on Friday that an agreement had been reached with the White House on a draft bill regarding sanctions against Russia. "We've been working with the administration, Senator [Richard] Blumenthal and myself, Senator [Jeanne] Shaheen, to make sure that it was acceptable to the administration, that it was written in a way they could support. I'm pleased to announce, as of about 30 minutes ago, we've reached agreement with the White House on a version of the Russian sanctions bill that they will support. That means it's going to become law," he said.