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Enemy shells Dnipropetrovsk region communities over 30 times, 5 injured – official

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Enemy shells Dnipropetrovsk region communities over 30 times, 5 injured – official
Photo: t.me/dnipropetrovskaODA

Russian occupiers attacked four districts of Dnipropetrovsk region more than 30 times using drones, artillery, and an aerial bomb, leaving five people injured, reported Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Regional Military Administration, on his Telegram channel on Friday.

According to his data, in Nikopol region, Nikopol, as well as Pokrovska, Marhanetska, and Chervonohryhorivska communities came under fire. Infrastructure, a kindergarten, a vocational school, private houses, and cars were damaged. Four people were injured.

In Kamianske District, the occupiers struck Verkhivtsevska and Bozhedarivska communities. Infrastructure and homes were damaged, and a 74-year-old woman sustained injuries.

In Synelnykove region, the district center and Vasylkivska community came under attack. A private house and infrastructure were damaged.

In Kryvyi Rih region, the Russians targeted the Novopilska and Hrushivska communities. Infrastructure and a gas station were damaged.

#shelling #dnipropetrovsk_region
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