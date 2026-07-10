Kyiv fares to rise to UAH 30 per trip from July 15 – decree

New fares for a single trip in municipal public transport will take effect in Kyiv starting July 15 – a ride in the metro, bus, tram, trolleybus, and funicular will cost UAH 30.

Mayor Vitali Klitschko signed the corresponding decree on July 7, and the document was published on the official portal of Kyiv City State Administration on Friday, July 10.

At the same time, discounts are provided on travel passes depending on the number of trips: 1-9 trips – UAH 30, 10-19 – UAH 28.90; 20-29 – UAH 27.80; 30-39 – UAH 26.60; 40-49 – UAH 25.50; 50 trips – UAH 25.

Starting August 1, a ticket priced at UAH 60 will also be introduced, allowing an unlimited number of transfers within 90 minutes.

Tickets purchased before July 14 remain valid until September 14. After that date, any unused balance will be automatically converted into its monetary equivalent on the transport card.

As reported earlier, five petitions on Kyiv City Council website calling to halt public transport fare increases in the capital until the end of martial law had already gathered the required number of votes for consideration, but most of them were rejected by the city authorities.

On May 18, Kyiv City State Administration announced plans to update public transport fares. In particular, the cost of a single trip would depend on the number of trips purchased on the transport card. Thus, when purchasing 1-9 trips, the fare will be UAH 30; 10-19 – UAH 28.90; 20-29 – UAH 27.80; 30-39 – UAH 26.60; 40-49 – UAH 25.50; 50 trips – UAH 25. Monthly passes are also provided, where the cost of a single trip will be approximately UAH 23.3-23.6. Concessionary terms remain in place for students and schoolchildren: students will pay 50% of the cost of a monthly pass; schoolchildren will use transport free of charge during the school year, and with a 75% discount in the summer. Separately, there are plans to introduce a transfer ticket for UAH 60, which will provide unlimited transfers between the metro and ground transport within 90 minutes.

Fares in the capital have not been revised since 2018. Starting January 1, 2022, there were plans to raise the public transport fare to UAH 20, and to UAH 12 for "Kyiv Card" holders.

At the end of 2021, Klitschko assured that the public transport fare would not be increased until the end of the heating season. In 2023, the city authorities stated that they did not intend to raise public transport fares until the end of the war. In September 2025, Klitschko stated that despite the fact that public transport in Kyiv is subsidized, the city was looking for ways to avoid raising fares.