Four killed, incl child, as Russian forces bomb Kramatorsk, Bilenke

Russian occupiers struck Kramatorsk and the surrounding community with seven aerial bombs; one of them hit a high-rise building, another struck a store, while the rest struck residential areas, according to Head of Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin.

"At least four people were killed and 13 wounded as a result of the attacks on the Kramatorsk community. Among the dead is a 14-year-old boy," he said on Telegram on Friday.

According to him, "today, around 15:00, the Russians dropped seven aerial bombs on Kramatorsk and Bilenke. One of them hit a high-rise building, one hit a store, and the rest hit residential areas. All relevant emergency services are on the scene, and the injured are receiving the necessary medical care.

"We are determining the final number of casualties and the extent of the damage," Filashkin added.