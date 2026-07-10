Graham: War can end in coming months if everything done right

The United States Senator Lindsey Graham (Republican Party) believes that increasing Ukraine's combat effectiveness and expanding global support for the fight against Vladimir Putin can put an end to the Russian-Ukrainian war in the coming months.

As reported by an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent, the senator stated this during a briefing in Kyiv on Friday.

"We are experiencing a unique moment here. In the coming months, if we do everything right-increase Ukraine's combat effectiveness, convince people to help us in the fight against Putin rather than support him, we will be able to put an end to this war," he declared.

According to the senator, it is necessary to provide Ukraine with more interceptor missiles for self-defense, technologies that would allow for a more effective confrontation with the Russians, as well as to "let those countries who have been propping up Putin know you need to be part of the solution, not the problem."

Speaking about his bill regarding sanctions against Russia, Graham emphasized that it is "written to reward those who buy Russian oil and gas to find a new source."

"That we will give you the time to find a new source will reward you to find a new source. But you need to make that decision. The sooner that it's clear to Putin, the sooner that it's clear to countries like China that you can't help Putin without paying a price, the quicker this war will be over," the senator said.

He also expressed his conviction that "the road to ending this war, the road to peace, passes through Beijing more than it does Washington, Kyiv, or Moscow."

"And God knows Ukraine is worthy of all the support we can give them. The sooner this war is over, the sooner the world will be a better place to live," Graham added.

According to him, he has "never been more optimistic than I am today that we have the formula to end this war."

In Graham's words, the best proof of Ukraine's capabilities is the Russians themselves.

"This country, whose troop strength is ten times smaller than the adversary's, has over time been able to dominate the battlefield, inflicting heavy losses at a pace exceeding the indicators of the Second World War. Among the Russians, the number of those killed in action exceeds the number of wounded, and such a phenomenon in the history of wars occurs extremely rarely. Why? Thanks to the courage and innovative approach of the Ukrainian military," the senator said.

Separately, he stressed that it would be a huge mistake for America not to establish a partnership with Ukraine in the field of drones.

"They are ready to help us because we were ready to support Ukraine in its darkest days," the senator said, adding that there is a massive opportunity to cooperate with Ukraine to improve America's own defense capabilities.

Graham added that drones in the hands of the right people can become a nightmare for any country.