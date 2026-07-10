Rescue workers extinguish fire in Chornobyl exclusion zone – SES

The fire in the Chornobyl exclusion zone, which broke out due to an enemy drone, has been extinguished, the State Emergency Service (SES) reported.

"For two weeks, emergency workers of Kyiv Oblast, together with other services, continuously tamed the fire. Forest litter and deadwood were burning. (...) As of today, the fire has been extinguished," the SES said in a statement on Telegram on Friday.

It is noted that thanks to the coordinated and professional actions of the rescue workers, they managed to prevent the fire from spreading over large areas. The situation remained under full control at all times.

"According to the results of regular measurements, radiation background indicators throughout the entire period remained within natural values and did not exceed acceptable norms," the SES post reads.

The large-scale forest fire in the Chornobyl exclusion zone in June-July 2026 was caused by the falling debris of downed Russian drones. The ignition of the forest litter and deadwood began on June 25. Due to heat, strong winds, and difficult conditions, the fire spread over large areas and caused heavy smog in Kyiv and Kyiv region. The situation was also complicated by the fact that temperatures reached around 50°C in certain locations.

The battle against the fire lasted about two weeks. Units of the SES of Ukraine, employees of the Chornobyl Biosphere Reserve, and specialists from the "Pivnichna Pushcha" state enterprise were involved in the liquidation efforts. Official agencies, including the State Agency of Ukraine on Exclusion Zone Management, confirmed that as of July 10, 2026, the fire has been fully extinguished.