SBGS, UK NCA sign law enforcement memorandum of understanding

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine (SBGS) and the National Crime Agency of the United Kingdom (NCA) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to launch a new stage of cooperation in the field of information sharing and inter-agency collaboration in law enforcement.

"A meeting was held between the Acting Head of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, Major General Valeriy Vavryniuk, the British Ambassador to Ukraine, Mr. Neil Crompton, and the Director General of Operations of the NCA, Rob Jones. The key event was the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding," the border agency reported on Friday.

During the talks, the parties discussed the military and law enforcement components of the SBGS’s activities and focused on current needs for international technical assistance. "They also spoke about long-term plans to build the capacity of the SBGS in the area of anti-corruption, combating the involvement of agency employees in illegal activities, as well as joint training programs and the exchange of experience in these areas," the SBGS noted.

In turn, the British partners expressed their readiness to continue supporting the SBGS, facilitate the implementation of joint initiatives, and provide expert, material, and technical assistance.