Ukrainian agrohub in Ghana delivers humanitarian aid to Accra flood victims

The Ukrainian agrohub, established in Ghana under the Food from Ukraine initiative, has delivered humanitarian aid to refugees affected by the floods in Accra, according to the website of the Ministry of Economy, Environment, and Agriculture of Ukraine.

According to the ministry’s publication on Friday, the handover ceremony took place on July 8 with the participation of the Embassy of Ukraine in the Republic of Ghana and the Ghana Refugee Board, the authority responsible for refugees and asylum seekers.

"The humanitarian initiative was implemented by the ‘Ridne’ Consortium (Ridne Humanitarian Food Hub in Ghana) in partnership with the Ukrainian community in Ghana. The humanitarian aid included food products and essential supplies for refugee families affected by the natural disaster," the Ministry of Economy noted.

As reported, the first Ukrainian agrohub in Africa was opened in Ghana in April 2026 under the Food from Ukraine initiative. The Ukrainian agrohub in Ghana is part of the Food from Ukraine initiative and promotes cooperation between Ukraine and African countries, combining support for global food security, humanitarian projects, and the development of long-term partnerships.

The Ministry of the Interior of the Republic of Ghana previously reported that heavy torrential rains hit the country from June 29 to July 5. In Accra, the resulting floods killed at least 12 people, while 100 people were rescued.