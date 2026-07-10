Aerial bomb attack damages at least 15 private houses in Zaporizhia

At least 15 private houses suffered damage and destruction due to an enemy guided aerial bomb attack on the center of Zaporizhia, reported Ivan Fedorov, head of Zaporizhia Regional Military Administration.

"At least 15 private houses have been destroyed and damaged as a result of the enemy attack on Zaporizhia. Fires that broke out as a result of the attack are being localized by firefighters," he wrote on Telegram on Friday.

Earlier, Fedorov reported four injured and one deceased as a result of the attack.