Stefanchuk, McCaul discuss NATO summit decisions on Ukraine's missile defense

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk and Chairman Emeritus of the US House Foreign Affairs Committee Michael McCaul have discussed the results of the NATO Summit, which will strengthen Ukraine’s defense against Russia’s missile terror.

"Met in Kyiv with Michael McCaul, Chairman Emeritus of the US House Foreign Affairs Committee. We discussed the results of the NATO Summit in Ankara for Ukraine, in particular decisions that can significantly strengthen protection against Russian missile terror. A special emphasis was placed on licenses for the production of interceptor missiles for Patriot systems, which are capable of downing ballistics and saving the lives of Ukrainians," Stefanchuk reported on Facebook on Friday.

According to the Speaker of the Ukrainian Parliament, he informed McCaul about the situation on the front line and the needs of the Defense Forces, emphasizing the importance of further deepening Ukrainian-American cooperation in the fields of air defense, long-range capabilities, defense production, and sanctions pressure on Russia.

Stefanchuk noted that McCaul highlighted the successes of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, the development of Ukraine’s defense-industrial complex, and the resilience of Ukrainian society.

"Thanked him for his attention to Ukraine, support for bipartisan initiatives in the US House of Representatives, and leadership in matters that directly affect our ability to protect people and bring about a just peace," the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada stated.