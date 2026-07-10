SAPO exposes former Energoatom official in Midas case

The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecution Office (SAPO) and the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) have exposed a former official of NNEGC "Energoatom" for legalizing over UAH 30 million in the "Midas" case, SAPO reports.

"By order of the head of SAPO, the prosecutor has served a new notice of suspicion in the ‘Midas’ case. This concerns the company’s former executive director for physical protection and security (referred to as ‘Tenor’ in the investigation materials)," the anti-corruption prosecution office said in a statement on its Telegram channel on Friday.

According to SAPO, he is suspected of laundering funds obtained through a criminal scheme known as "Shlahbaum" (Boom Barrier). The suspect’s actions have been qualified under Part 3 of Article 209 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

According to the report, within the framework of the pre-trial investigation, NABU detectives established that from 2023 to 2025, the suspect legalized more than UAH 30 million obtained from the implementation of this scheme.

"With the funds received, the former official purchased two luxury ‘Mercedes-Benz’ cars with a total value of over UAH 8 million, elite real estate in Ukraine and on the Indonesian island of Bali (for an amount equivalent to over UAH 19 million), as well as various luxury items," the statement notes.

SAPO clarifies: "To hide the origin of the funds and prevent the detection of the crime, the suspect used cryptocurrency and registered all assets in the name of a close associate."

The pre-trial investigation is ongoing.