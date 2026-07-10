Klitschko points out shortcomings of Kyiv bomb shelters in Kyiv

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko has instructed the Department of Internal Financial Control and Audit of the Kyiv City State Administration to audit the use of funds by district state administrations for the construction, repair, and equipping of shelters in the capital for 2022-2025.

"Since the beginning of the full-scale war, repairs and equipping have been carried out in almost 3,000 shelters. For 2022-2025, the city authorities allocated about UAH 7 billion for these works. The identification of locations and execution of works are ensured by district departments, as they are the administrators of the funds allocated by the city," Klitschko wrote on Telegram.

According to him, today there are more than 4.3 thousand shelters operating in Kyiv, differing in type, ownership, and quantitative and technical characteristics.

"Since the beginning of the year, 630 shelters have been checked. Eighty-five were found to have problems. Typical shortcomings for almost all shelters remain: lack or insufficient number of seats, lack of electricity supply, and improper sanitary condition," the mayor stated.

He reported that audits had already been conducted this year, and those responsible were held accountable for the improper condition of the shelters. "Since the beginning of 2026, 171 balance holders of facilities of the civil protection protective structures fund have been brought to administrative responsibility. Mostly, for violations of requirements that led to the unreadiness of the facility, and for failure to comply with the lawful requirements of officials," Klitschko announced.