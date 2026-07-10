Russian attack on Zaporizhia kills at least 1, injures others

One person is already known to have died in Zaporizhia due to the Russian attack on the city center, Head of the Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov has said.

"A person died, cars and a building caught fire, and information about the consequences of the enemy attack on Zaporizhia continues to arrive," he wrote on Telegram on Friday.

Fedorov Russian aerial bombs caused destruction in the regional center. "There is information about the dead and injured. Emergency services are working on the ground," Fedorov said.