EU ambassadors agree on opening 6th negotiation cluster for Ukraine's accession, final decision on July 14 – Kachka

Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Taras Kachka has announced the opening of the sixth cluster of negotiations on Ukraine’s accession to the European Union, "External Relations."

"Today’s #COREPER decision to endorse the opening of Cluster 6 "External Relations" is another imp. step in our 🇪🇺 accession negotiations. Grateful to all partners for moving forward the agenda of enlaregement process," Kachka said X on Friday.

He expressed gratitude to all partners for advancing the agenda of the enlargement process and announced that the adoption of the final formal decision is expected next week, on July 14.

"Cluster 6 is particularly imp. in today’s global security environment.The Common Security and Defence Policy, trade, humanitarian aid, and development cooperation bring Ukraine closer to the EU Common Foreign and Security Policy. Now we look forward to the formal decision on July 14," Kachka said.