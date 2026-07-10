Kyiv allocates UAH 574 mln for restoration of housing of Kyiv residents this year, recovery of 270 buildings ongoing – mayor

District state administrations in Kyiv are currently working on the restoration of 244 residential buildings damaged as a result of Russian shelling, the municipal enterprise Zhytloinvestbud-UKB is restoring another 26 buildings, and more than UAH 574 million has been provided in total in the capital’s budget for this year for the restoration of housing damaged by shelling, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko has said.

"Among the important issues at the collegium of the Kyiv City State Administration is the restoration of multi-apartment residential buildings damaged by enemy attacks on the capital. Since 2022, UAH 2.333 billion has been directed from the budget of Kyiv for housing restoration. In particular, for this year, the city has provided more than UAH 574 million. The capital is doing everything possible to help Kyiv residents who suffered from Russia’s aggression and lost their homes as quickly as possible," Klitschko said.

Zhytloinvestbud-UKB, according to him, is the customer of works for the restoration of 56 of the most severely damaged buildings, and is currently restoring 26 of them, while in the others, the works have already been completed.

Twenty-two buildings are participating in an experimental restoration project. Organizational and legal measures are underway for the participation of another 16 residential buildings in this project.

"All participants in the restoration works, including district administrations, are provided with both funds and necessary materials for repairs," Klitschko said.