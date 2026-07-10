State Tax Service conducts over 15,000 actual audits in 1H-2026, identifies over 1,600 undocumented workers

Tax audit units of the State Tax Service (STS) of Ukraine in January-June 2026 conducted over 15,000 actual audits, resulting in over UAH 250 million entering the state budget.

According to a publication on the STS website on Friday, during the audit activities, tax officials also identified over 1,600 undocumented workers.

Thanks to the application of a risk-oriented approach and pre-audit analysis, the agency recorded a number of violations among business entities. In particular, in the area of transactions without registrar of settlement operations (RRO) and fiscal receipts, systematic violations were identified in a flower shop in Rivne region (expected fine is over UAH 120,000) and in a building materials store in Dnipropetrovsk region, where an entrepreneur was fined over UAH 1.3 million for simulating receipts and failing to use RRO during cash transactions.

In the area of trade in excise goods, violations were recorded in a cafe in Mykolaiv region, which sold alcohol without indicating excise stamps in receipts (fine of over UAH 335.3 thousand), and in a beer bar in Kyiv region, which operated without a corresponding license (fine of over UAH 365,000). In addition, at a gas station in Zaporizhia region, due to the lack of documents on the origin of fuel and the failure to indicate the UKT ZED code, sanctions worth about UAH 600,000 were applied.

Violations of the rules of inventory accounting and the lack of documents for products were identified at a capital wholesale supplier of ironware and heating equipment (total amount of fines is almost UAH 1 million). Similar facts were documented in the jewelry trade: in Cherkasy region, the sale of unrecorded jewelry worth over UAH 1.4 million was identified; in Rivne region, the sale of unrecorded silver (fine of over UAH 111,000); and in Kyiv, a jewelry store without documents for goods (fine of over UAH 300,000). Also, in Zaporizhia, a restaurant was fined nearly UAH 400,000 for a combination of violations, including the use of undeclared labor.