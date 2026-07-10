Serviceman detained on suspicion of violence against colleagues in Skelya investigation - SBI

Within the framework of the investigation into possible facts of violence and ill-treatment of servicemen in the 425th separate assault regiment Skelya, a serviceman was detained on suspicion of violence against other military personnel, the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) has said.

"SBI employees detained and notified of suspicion a serviceman who, at the time of committing the crimes, was serving in the Skelya regiment. He is charged with beating two servicemen in Kharkiv region," the SBI reported on its website on Friday.

According to the report, the first incident occurred in May 2025 near one of the villages of Izyum district.

"Servicemen of another unit, who had previously performed combat missions, arrived at the temporary deployment location of Skelya. A conflict arose between the military personnel over the placement of personnel and equipment. A military chaplain tried to calm the parties down and suggested settling the situation at the command level," the report notes.

According to the investigation, the suspect hit the chaplain in the face with his fist several times, causing him moderate bodily injuries. The victim was hospitalized with a concussion and a fractured jaw.

The second episode, according to the Bureau, occurred in June 2025 in the town of Barvinkove. "The suspect attacked a lieutenant colonel who was senior to him in military rank. The junior sergeant knocked the officer down, after which he began to strike him with his hands and feet on the head and torso, breaking the victim’s rib," the SBI emphasizes.

Currently, the serviceman has been detained. He was notified of suspicion of violating the statutory rules of relations between servicemen, which caused moderate bodily injuries, as well as of violence against a superior committed under martial law – under Part 2 of Article 406 and Part 4 of Article 405 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The issue of choosing a preventive measure in the form of detention is being resolved.

The SBI reassures that investigators continue active work to verify other possible facts of physical violence, unlawful restriction of freedom, threats with weapons, ill-treatment, and failure to provide medical assistance to servicemen in the distribution and training locations of the Skelya regiment.