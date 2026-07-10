Court arrests one of participants in clashes with TRC in Lviv

Sykhivsky District Court of Lviv selected preventive measure in form of detention without bail for 23-year-old Oleh Havrylov, who is suspected of attacking police officers during clashes with representatives of territorial recruitment center (TRC) in Lviv, reported Suspilne.

"This is arrest without bail for period of 60 days," report said.

Prosecutor reported that suspect is charged with hooliganism committed with use of pre-prepared object (Part 4 of Article 296 of Criminal Code of Ukraine), as well as intentional infliction of light bodily harm to two police officers in connection with performance of their official duties (Part 2 of Article 345 of Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Prosecution filed motion for custody without bail, citing risks of suspect fleeing, influencing witnesses, and committing new offenses. Defense asked for home arrest or bail.

Court granted motion of prosecution and selected preventive measure for suspect in form of detention for period of 60 days without bail.

As reported, on evening of July 8, conflict between TRC and local residents arose during mobilization activities on Chervonoy Kalyny Avenue in Sykhivsky district of Lviv. During clash, crowd overturned and damaged service vehicle of TRC. According to Office of Prosecutor General, about 200 people participated in conflict and clashes.