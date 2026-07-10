UPA Head Bidenko supports granting libraries right to sell books on condition of cultural institutions reform implementation

Head of the Ukrainian Publishers Association (UPA) Artem Bidenko supports the idea of granting libraries the right to sell books on the condition of implementing a reform of cultural institutions.

"I have an absolutely positive attitude, but on the condition that we implement the reform of cultural institutions – that is, transform them into equal participants in the large market of creative industries. They will be able to hire people at market salaries, conduct procurements normally, and attract partners. So, if a theater can sell tickets to its performances and earn money, obviously, a library can also organize book sales. And whoever cannot buy will come and read in the reading room or take a book home for a week," Bidenko said in an exclusive interview with the Interfax-Ukraine agency, answering a question about granting libraries the right to sell books, which would create an additional book distribution network across the country.

As for the idea to oblige libraries to buy books for replenishing funds from bookstores that are registered and operate in their own settlement or district, the head of the UPA believes that this idea is not workable because it is very unfair and unequal.

"Because if, safely speaking, a large chain has the opportunity to open a bookstore, and there are many such bookstores, while a small bookstore does not have this opportunity, then naturally a large chain, having heard about this opportunity, will start to implement it. On the one hand, this creates the potential for market monopolization, and on the other hand, the possibility that a minor local official will establish his own bookstores and make a good living on his own orders. This is wrong. There must be fair price and quality competition," he added.

As reported, at the end of May, Vice Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy – Minister of Culture of Ukraine Tetiana Berezhna stated that the replenishment of library funds in co-financing with communities could be launched from July 1.

On June 22, Deputy Minister of Culture of Ukraine Bohdana Laiuk stated that she did not like the idea that libraries must be transformed into cultural hubs or cultural centers, and also that she was against simply talking about closing libraries. At the same time, the deputy minister noted that currently there is no final decision on what the model of co-financing with communities for the replenishment of library funds will look like.

According to a study by the Ukrainian Book Institute (UBI), books for replenishing the library funds of public libraries were purchased in 2025 by only 47% of communities.

Head of the Ukrainian Publishers Association (UPA) Artem Bidenko believes that within the framework of library reform, models of libraries that will transform into cultural hubs should be formed, and also admitted that a reduction of the network cannot be avoided.