Ukraine risks ceding book market to Amazon, Penguin Books – UPA head Bidenko

Head of the Ukrainian Publishers Association (UPA) Artem Bidenko has said that if the state does not support the book industry, sooner or later several large holdings like Amazon and Penguin Books will enter the market and set their rules, which may lead to the destruction of independent publishers.

"We just have to model the scenarios that await us. One scenario is to change nothing: the market remains in a state of stagnation, price wars and discount wars continue, bookstores open in some places and close in others. This scenario leads to more expensive books, a decrease in purchases of official publications, and an increase in illegal content. Further, after the war ends, sooner or later recovery will begin, and several large holdings will enter the market: Amazon, Penguin Books, which will buy everything on the cheap and set their rules. This is a realistic model, but we all realize why it is dangerous: the destruction of independent publishers," Bidenko said in an exclusive interview with the Interfax-Ukraine agency, commenting on the topic of rising book prices.

The second scenario, according to him, is a model where the state says that this is an important area and needs to be supported.

"This is what the British, Finns, and Poles do. This is an area that cannot cope on its own; it needs to be helped. And our task as a state is to understand where this help will not just be a handout of money, but will have an additional effect on the development of reading, education, enlightenment, literacy, and so on," he added.

Bidenko noted that he likes the second model more because it creates opportunities already today, allows doing something and moving somewhere, and provides leadership.

"But we can stay with the first model: sooner or later, in about 10 years, Amazon will come, buy everyone out, and make books cheap. Which way to move is the government’s choice, of course, but we as an association must also bear responsibility, and we say that we need to start somewhere. It is time to act, not just plan," he emphasized.

Among possible ways to make books cheaper in today’s conditions, the head of the UPA highlighted the instrument of centralized procurement of books for the military using Ministry of Defense funds, as well as the reform and development of libraries.

Commenting on the idea of establishing a 50% "National Cashback" rate on books, he noted that he supports this, but emphasized that Ukraine needs leadership in popularizing reading and a corresponding national campaign.

"I like the ‘Read to Your Child’ program in Poland, there is a cool program to popularize reading for children ‘Going All In’ in Britain. All of these are so-called umbrellas under which many projects can be pulled. Both ‘eBook’ and ‘cashback’ and ‘Winter Support’ deserve to be part of a large national reading promotion campaign, which, for example, the First Lady could join," he added.

According to him, the UPA proposed such a project to the Ministry of Culture, but there has been no reaction yet.

"As part of this campaign, famous people will read to their children, and foreign partners will be involved. You cannot treat state policy as something one-time. In this regard, I understand the Ministry of Finance: just giving out money is inefficient. It is necessary to distribute funds so that investments return later. Money must work and bring results. We as an association are ready to calculate this effect together with the ministries and give this a strong push," Bidenko stated.

As reported, at the end of 2025, bookstore owners and publishers predicted a crisis in the industry and noted that they were looking for ways to mitigate threats; among the proposed solutions were state support, inter-industry dialogue, a law on a single price, and the fight against piracy. In particular, in this context, the issue of the need for a single retail price was discussed, which will allow providing equal conditions for small and large players.

Publishers in Ukraine also predict an increase in prices for non-fiction literature, children’s books, and full-color publications in 2026.

A study by the Ukrainian Book Institute shows that the number of book titles in Ukraine is growing, while the total print run is shrinking.