Case opens over attack on UP film crew – National Police

Ukrainska Pravda journalist Mykhailo Tkach stated that the publication’s film crew was attacked on Thursday, July 9, and the National Police reported the opening of a case.

"Yesterday evening, during Ihor Kryvetskyi’s celebration at the Edem Kyiv suburban complex, security guards attacked the Ukrainska Pravda film crew with green liquid. Thank God, the liquid not hit the face of the camera operator or the driver. A statement to the police has been written. We expect a prompt and objective response from law enforcement agencies," Tkach wrote on his Telegram channel.

He emphasized that obstructing journalistic activity has consequences in accordance with current legislation.

In a comment to the Interfax-Ukraine agency, National Police spokesperson Yulia Hirdvilis reported that a media representative approached the police of Kyiv region with a statement about the obstruction of the lawful professional activity of journalists while performing an editorial assignment in Obukhiv district.

"Law enforcement officers registered the report and conducted primary investigative actions. Criminal proceedings have been initiated under Part 1 of Article 171 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine," she noted.