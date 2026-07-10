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Dotsenko becomes president of Ukrainian Red Cross

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Dotsenko becomes president of Ukrainian Red Cross
Photo: Red Cross Ukraine

Participants of the XXIII Congress of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) approved the strategy for 2026–2030 and elected Maksym Dotsenko as president of the organization.

As URCS reported on Facebook, head of the Zaporizhia regional organization Oksana Beketova, head of the Poltava regional organization Iryna Pliusnina, and head of the Mykolaiv regional organization Andriy Skorokhod were elected vice presidents of the organization.

Illia Kletskovskyi was appointed director general of the URCS National Committee.

A total of 86 delegates from all regions of Ukraine took part in the work of the congress.

#congress #dotsenko #urcs
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