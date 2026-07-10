Mandatory evacuation introduced in 2 more settlements in Dnipropetrovsk region

Mandatory evacuation of all residents from two more settlements of the region – Vasylkivka of Synelnykove district and Vyschetarasivka of Nikopol district – has begun, head of the Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Hanzha said on Friday.

"Children were evacuated from there earlier, now adults must leave the dangerous territories; more than 6,500 people remain there," he wrote on Telegram.

Hanzha said people will first be received by transit centers, of which there are five in the region. There they will be able to receive financial, legal, psychological, and medical assistance, as well as food and hygiene kits.

He also offers to select an option for further resettlement, noting that "there are places for accommodating internally displaced persons (IDPs) both in safer areas of our region and in other regions of the country."