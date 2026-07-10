Poroshenko and his defense will appeal refusal to cancel sanctions to Grand Chamber of Supreme Court

Fifth President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko and his lawyers will appeal to the Grand Chamber of the Supreme Court the decision of the Cassation Administrative Court within the Supreme Court to refuse to satisfy Poroshenko’s lawsuit to cancel the sanctions imposed on him by the decision of the National Security and Defense Council.

"We will definitely file an appeal to the Grand Chamber. But I am firmly convinced that we will win in the ECHR," Poroshenko said on Friday.

According to lawyer Illia Novikov, decisions on appeals are usually made after the announcement of the full text, but in this case, as he emphasized, it can already be asserted that there will be an appeal.

"This decision will be appealed. Its illegality leaves absolutely no room for doubt," the lawyer noted.

According to Novikov, during the consideration of the lawsuit, the defense revealed facts of falsification of documents on the basis of which the sanctions were introduced.

Novikov reminded that 10 days ago, Poroshenko’s lawyers announced they had information regarding pressure on the court in this case.

"Now is the time to name these people. According to our information, these are SBU employees Eduard Rudiuk and Volodymyr Solochuk (last names indistinct – IF-U). We will appeal to their leadership, Mr. Poklad (Deputy Head of the SBU), who actually manages the SBU at present, with a demand to check the activities of these people, whether they really tried to pressure the court," the lawyer emphasized.

At the same time, Novikov noted that two judges expressed a dissenting opinion, disagreeing with the decision.

"At least two judges did not succumb to this pressure," he noted.

Thus, as Novikov claims, the delay in the consideration of the case indicated the need for time to exert pressure on the judges.

Poroshenko stated that a statement will be filed with law enforcement agencies regarding the pressure of SBU employees on the judges.

In addition, he stated that the decision made will have negative consequences for European integration processes in Ukraine. "The European Parliament resolution states in black and white that the application of restrictive sanctions by the President of Ukraine in relation to the opposition leader is illegal, extrajudicial, and unconstitutional," Poroshenko emphasized.

According to him, the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly also made a decision on the illegality of the position regarding the application of sanctions to residents of Ukraine.

"For us, in addition to the cluster on foreign policy, unfortunately, with a high degree of probability, clusters will not be opened… It is not about Poroshenko, it is about the fate of each of you who dreams of seeing Ukraine as a member of the European Union," Poroshenko noted.

Lawyer Ihor Holovan called on the judges of the Grand Chamber not to delay the consideration of the appeal against this decision. "There is no place in Europe for Ukraine with such a court," he added.

As reported, the Cassation Administrative Court within the Supreme Court refused to satisfy the lawsuit of Member of Parliament and fifth President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko to cancel the sanctions imposed by the decision of the National Security and Defense Council.

The decision was made with dissenting opinions of two judges of the panel of five judges who considered this case.