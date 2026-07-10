Commanders must find opportunities to conduct rotations every 60 days – Syrsky

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky has emphasized the importance of regular rotations of personnel.

"Commanders are obliged to find opportunities to conduct rotations of personnel at least once every 60 days. This is a matter of the life and health of our soldiers, their combat readiness, and fair treatment of people," Syrsky said on his Telegram channel.

At the same time, he noted that based on the results of the first half of 2026, the number of criminal offenses in the military decreased by 12 percent.