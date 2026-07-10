Supreme Court refuses to cancel NSDC sanctions against Poroshenko

The Cassation Administrative Court within the Supreme Court refused to satisfy the lawsuit of Member of Parliament and fifth President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko to cancel the sanctions imposed by the decision of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC).

Such a decision was announced by a panel of judges on Friday.

As reported, on February 13, 2025, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree on the NSDC decision of February 12 "On the application of personal special economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions)." According to the annex to the document, sanctions were introduced against five individuals: Poroshenko, Ihor Kolomoisky, former owner of the Finance and Credit bank Kostiantyn Zhevaho, former co-owner of PrivatBank Hennadiy Boholiubov, and former MP Viktor Medvedchuk.

Poroshenko challenged the sanctions in the Supreme Court. On April 17, the court began consideration of the lawsuit in the presence of Members of Parliament of Ukraine, as well as diplomats from the European Union mission and representatives of the embassies of Germany, Poland, Austria, Sweden, Lithuania, and Denmark. Poroshenko’s representatives emphasize that the sanctions were imposed illegally on a citizen of Ukraine who is in the country, while only Russia considers him a "terrorist." Therefore, there are no grounds under the law for sanctions.

On May 19, it became known that the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) accepted Poroshenko’s case for consideration. As the politician’s defense lawyer Illia Novikov said, the lawyers filed two more complaints: the first to challenge the sanctions, and the second regarding the violation of reasonable timeframes for the proceedings.