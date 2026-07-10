Bail of UAH 10 mln posted for MP Tyshchenko in bribe extortion case – HACC

A bail of UAH 10 million has been posted to the account of the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) for Member of Parliament Mykola Tyshchenko in a case concerning bribe extortion, the HACC told the Interfax-Ukraine agency.

"The entire amount of the bail set for Tyshchenko has been received," the court noted on Friday.

As reported, the HACC applied a preventive measure in the form of a UAH 10 million bail against Member of Parliament of Ukraine Mykola Tyshchenko, who is suspected of extorting a bribe for "protecting" an illegal call center, laundering funds, and entering false information into his declaration.

On June 29, under the instruction of the head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office, a prosecutor, with the participation of detectives from the National Anti-Corruption Bureau, notified the sitting Member of Parliament of Ukraine of a suspicion after he was exposed requesting an improper benefit, laundering funds, and entering false information into his annual declaration.

"Within the framework of the pre-trial investigation, it was established that in August 2023, the Member of Parliament requested 1 million dollars from a citizen whom he considered one of the organizers of a call center network. In return, the MP promised not to interfere in their activities and to help eliminate competitor companies. However, he never received the money for these services," the anti-corruption prosecutor’s office statement said.

The statement did not specify the name of the MP, but an informed source clarified to the Interfax-Ukraine agency that it concerns Mykola Tyshchenko.