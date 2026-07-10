Turning point in war remains far off, enemy cannot be underestimated – Syrsky

A turning point in the war remains far off, Russia has not abandoned its goals and is increasing offensive operations, so the enemy cannot be underestimated, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky has said.

"A turning point in the war is still far off. Russia has not abandoned its plans for the complete occupation of Luhansk and Donetsk regions, seeks to expand offensive operations in Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhia regions, and also aims to create and increase a buffer zone in the northern regions of Ukraine. The intensity of missile and drone strikes, the use of guided aerial bombs, and the number of crimes against the peaceful population are growing. This is precisely why the Armed Forces of Ukraine are consistently increasing their capabilities to give the enemy a decent rebuff and ultimately force the Kremlin into a just peace on our terms," Syrsky said on his Telegram channel on Friday.