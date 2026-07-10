Russia attacks gas stations and other facilities with drones in Chernihiv region – official

Russian troops attacked gas stations in Kholmy and Koriukivka during the day on Thursday, July 9, using Molniya and Gerbera drones for the strikes, head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration Viacheslav Chaus has said.

"Also during the day in Koriukivka, there was a strike on the territory of a water supply facility. Late in the evening, a Gerbera drone hit a woodworking enterprise. A fire broke out at the impact site, and rescuers extinguished the flames," Chaus wrote on his Telegram channel.

In addition, a Molniya drone hit a farm in a village of the Novhorod-Siverskyi community, damaging storage facilities and a combine harvester.

A strike on an energy facility was also recorded.