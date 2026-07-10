Ukraine hits 697 targets in Russia and over 7,000 objects within Middle Strike over half-year – Syrsky

In the first half of 2026, the Ukrainian Defense Forces hit 697 targets on Russian territory using Deep Strike capabilities, and 7,028 enemy objects within the Middle Strike campaign, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky reported.

"Over six months, 697 targets on the territory of the Russian Federation were hit using Deep Strike capabilities. Direct and indirect economic damages inflicted on the enemy are estimated at at least 6.1 billion dollars," Syrsky reported on his Telegram channel following a meeting on the results of the first half of the year.

Meanwhile, according to him, the Middle Strike campaign also demonstrates high efficiency. "During this period, 7,028 enemy objects were hit," the Commander-in-Chief noted.

In addition, based on the results of the first half of the year, the artillery of the Defense Forces executed more than 456,000 fire missions, missile forces launched over 1,140 strikes, the Air Force aviation conducted more than 1,100, and support units carried out about 1,400 strikes.