Ukraine shoots down 114 of 137 Russian UAVs, 18 strike UAVs hit 16 locations

Ukrainian Defense Forces neutralized 114 Russian drones overnight into Friday, but 18 strike UAVs hit 16 locations, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has said.

"According to preliminary data as of 08:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 114 Russian Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas, and other types of drones in the north, south, and east of the country," the report reads.

In total, overnight into July 10 (from 18:00 on July 9), the enemy attacked with 137 strike UAVs of the Shahed type (including jet-powered ones), Gerbera, Italmas, Banderol loitering munitions, and Parodiya decoy drones from the directions of Orel, Briansk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russia), and temporarily occupied Donetsk.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

Meanwhile, 18 strike UAVs hit 16 locations, and downed drones (debris) crashed in four locations.