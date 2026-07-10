Zelenskyy: Criminal case opens after Ukroboronprom depot explodes in Vyshneve, dismissals to follow

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that a criminal case has been opened regarding the explosion at an ammunition depot of one of the enterprises of JSC Ukroboronprom in Vyshneve, and those responsible will be held accountable.

"An absolutely terrible situation. There was an ammunition depot in Vyshneve. Russia hit this depot. A large number of people were injured, there are heavy losses. My condolences, but condolences are not enough," Zelenskyy told journalists on Thursday.

According to him, he heard reports from the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), the Ministry of Internal Affairs, and the Office of the Prosecutor General.

"There is a criminal case. The people responsible for this will be held criminally liable. And, of course, there will be dismissals at Ukroboronprom, because the depot belonged to one of the enterprises of Ukroboronprom," the president said.

As reported, the town of Vyshneve, a suburb south of Kyiv, suffered the most in Kyiv region from the Russian attack on the night of July 6. As a result of hits and numerous fires, buildings on five streets were destroyed, and dozens of houses and infrastructure facilities were damaged. Eight dead and 29 wounded were reported, as well as a temporary evacuation of 600 people, which was announced due to the threat of secondary detonation.

Zelenskyy ordered the SBU and intelligence to determine the causes of the secondary detonation.

Earlier, spokesperson for the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Dmytro Lykhoviy told Interfax-Ukraine that the facility where the explosions occurred in Vyshneve, Kyiv region, does not belong to the sphere of management and is not subordinate to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.