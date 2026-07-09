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Zelenskyy announces meeting in France in coming days on Freya project

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Zelenskyy announces meeting in France in coming days on Freya project
Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced that the first meeting dedicated to the Ukrainian Freya anti-ballistic system project will take place in France in the coming days, with plans to involve state leaders and defense companies.

"This project is our anti-ballistic system, which should be an analog for downing ballistic targets an analog to Patriot, but one featuring more mass production and a cheaper design. This task was formulated by myself and our manufacturers. This is a European model. Our first meeting in this direction will be in France. This will happen in the near future," Zelenskyy told journalists on Thursday.

To be continued

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