Latest news Press centre
Subscription

Sections

Hot Stories

For clients

About agency Products & Services Press centre Careers Contacts
Facts

Zelenskyy: if Yeltsin knew Russia would import fuel because of war, he would have chosen different successor

1 min read
Add as source
Zelenskyy: if Yeltsin knew Russia would import fuel because of war, he would have chosen different successor
Photo: President's Office / www.president.gov.ua

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the first president of Russia, Boris Yeltsin, would have chosen a different successor if he had known that, due to the war unleashed by Russia, the country would be forced to import fuel instead of exporting it more than 20 years later.

"Between you and me, I think that if Yeltsin knew that more than 20 years later Russia, instead of exporting, would be importing energy resources because it decided to unleash a war itself, he would have chosen a different successor," Zelenskyy told journalists on Thursday.

To be continued

#zelenskyy #war #rf
Read news in the official Telegram channel Add «Interfax-Ukraine» as a preferred source in Google

IMPORTANT