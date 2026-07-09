President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the first president of Russia, Boris Yeltsin, would have chosen a different successor if he had known that, due to the war unleashed by Russia, the country would be forced to import fuel instead of exporting it more than 20 years later.

"Between you and me, I think that if Yeltsin knew that more than 20 years later Russia, instead of exporting, would be importing energy resources because it decided to unleash a war itself, he would have chosen a different successor," Zelenskyy told journalists on Thursday.

To be continued