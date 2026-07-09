Zelenskyy: window of opportunity open for Ukraine, Putin has no advantage

Ukraine has become stronger both on the battlefield and in the air, while Russia has no advantage on the front line, which is noted by all partners, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced following the results of the NATO Summit.

"Our teams understand that right now we indeed have a window of opportunity. Ukraine has become stronger both on the battlefield and in the air. And everyone sees the respective results. Of course, first and foremost, thanks to our military, and I am very grateful to them. They give me the opportunity to strengthen my positions. That is why I said there is a window of opportunity. Whether Putin knows it or not, he certainly receives the information and understands that right now he has no advantage," Zelenskyy said, answering a question from the Interfax-Ukraine agency on Thursday.

"There are ballistics, there are indeed such absolutely tragic and terrible strikes on the civilian population of our state, but this is the only advantage he has left. There is nothing else," the President remarked.

Zelenskyy also added that partners are noting the strengthening of Ukraine's positions.

"We spoke with President Trump, and during the summit I met with many different leaders, even with leaders of states with whom I had not had meetings before. Everyone notes one thing – Ukraine has become stronger," the President said.