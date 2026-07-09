Zelenskyy: Ukraine to receive PAC-3 package from US in coming days

In the coming days, Ukraine will receive a PAC-3 package from the US, and there are also some agreements with European countries following the results of the NATO Summit, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced.

"In the coming days we will receive a package from the United States, and I also had separate agreements with the Europeans. There is no specific date there yet, but there will be additional PAC-3s," Zelenskyy said, answering journalists' questions on whether Ukraine would receive rapid deliveries of PAC-3 missiles from partners.