Deputy head of Odesa Regional Council suspected of extorting $50,000

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has exposed one of the deputy heads of Odesa Regional Council, who, along with accomplices, is suspected of extorting $50,000 from a local entrepreneur, the SBU reported on Thursday.

"The official promised the businessman unhindered processing of permits for the construction of a cottage community near a port city. In case of refusal to pay, the developer was threatened with artificial delays in the preparation of documents," the Telegram message reads.

According to law enforcement agencies, to carry out the fraud, the official involved the secretary of one of the village councils of Odesa district and the head of an engineering company.

The SBU documented the crimes of the individuals involved and detained them after receiving the first part of the bribe in the amount of $10,000.

During searches at the residences of the detainees, documents and other physical evidence of the scheme were discovered.

The deputy head of the regional council has been notified of suspicion. The issue of notifying other participants of the criminal scheme of suspicion is being resolved.

The comprehensive measures were carried out by SBU employees in Odesa region jointly with the National Police under the procedural guidance of the regional prosecutor's office.