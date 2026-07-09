Obstruction of TRC activities shameful, cannot be ignored – MP

Any actions that obstruct the performance of the lawful duties of servicemen from the Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center (TRC and SP) constitute a crime and must receive a proper legal assessment, member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense, and Intelligence Iryna Friz (European Solidarity faction) has stated.

"The beating of TRC and SP servicemen in Lviv is an unacceptable precedent that must be investigated by law enforcement agencies. Ukraine is living under wartime conditions, and obstructing the lawful activities of the AFU and other military formations is a crime," Friz told the Interfax-Ukraine agency on Thursday, commenting on the clash between a crowd and TRC and SP servicemen.

The MP noted that mobilization today is the primary source of replenishing the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and people must remember that only the army protects rear cities from the Russians.

At the same time, Friz emphasized that the authorities must implement comprehensive changes in the approaches to mobilization, as it is difficult to attract volunteer recruits to the Armed Forces without ensuring decent motivation and terms of service. In her opinion, it is also necessary to ensure an effective fight against corruption within the TRC and during the medical examination commission process.

"Ukrainians must see that the government is capable of guaranteeing the inevitability of punishment for criminal acts. For violations of the law, accountability must apply not only to conscripts but also to officials who exceed their authority, violate citizens' rights, and facilitate corruption," Friz believes.

As reported, an incident occurred in Lviv on July 8 during the notification of a citizen who, according to TRC and SP data, was on the wanted list. This resulted in the blocking of an official vehicle, and consequently, a crowd overturned the recruitment center's car. The National Police and the Security Service of Ukraine are conducting a pretrial investigation into the events in Lviv.